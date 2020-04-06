|
Omie Mae Bailey
Brookston - Omie Mae Bailey, 90, passed away 2:42 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Rosewalk Village of Lafayette.
Omie was born December 24, 1929 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky to the late Leander and Pernie (Hume) Walker.
Her marriage of 68 years was to George C. Bailey on June 27, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky; he preceded her in death on July 31, 2015.
Mrs. Bailey was a homemaker but also worked for 22 years at Central Lab in West Lafayette.
Omie was a longtime member of the Brookston Church of Christ where she was active in the women's group.
Omie loved to quilt and spend time outdoors in the garden.
Surviving are her children, Connie (James) Reynolds of Brookston and George T. (Gloria) Bailey of West Lafayette and a sister, Ruth Hudson of Crawfordsville. Omie loved spending time with her family, especially her 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death with her parents and husband George is a brother, Kenneth Walker and 5 sisters, Pauline Deckard, Loraine Deckard, Clora Eagle Bailey, Patty Perigo, and Betty Padgett.
Private graveside services to be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens Cemetery, West Lafayette; Pastor David Doles to officiate. A celebration of Omie's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in her name to the White County Food Pantry.
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020