Opal Annette Smith
Lafayette - Opal Annette Smith, 81 of Lafayette passed away quietly in her home at 5:15 am on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born December 31, 1938 in London, KY to John and Alice Williams Boggs. Her marriage was to Thurston T. Smith in 1958 and he survives. Their marriage was one of the Greatest love stories of all time. Their marriage was the goal that everyone wishes to achieve. They lived through the thick and thin, good times and bad. They were each other's person. They loved their road trips to Kentucky and Florida every year. When that couldn't happen anymore, a ride in the country or out by the river sufficed and they looked forward to Dog n Suds opening every year.
Opal loved her family more than anything. Her sons and grand kids were her pride and joy. She loved to watch anything with Angela Lansbury and crime shows. Cooking was her thing and it was always a one of a kind dish that only she could make. She will be greatly missed by all, and especially by her husband. She was a supervisor at Central Lab Electronics until her retirement. She worked part time at Roselyn Bakery after her retirement for a few short years.
Surviving with her beloved husband of 62 years, are a son Gerald L. Smith of Lafayette, four grandchildren: Ashley Smith (wife Jenny), Josh Smith (wife Megan), Justin Smith, Eryn Roberts (husband Jason), 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and one sister Lexine Engle of Cleveland, OH. She was preceded in death by two sons Jeffrey Thurston Smith and Stephen E. Smith. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Aliene Viars, Sue Miniard, Lorene Lewis and her brother Stanley Boggs.
Friends may call from 10am to noon Friday September 4th, Funeral services will be held immediately following at noon. Services will be held in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Pastor Kevin Bowers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to KLD Foundation or Joyful Journey.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is entrusted with arrangements.
You may join the service remotely about 10 minutes prior to the start of the service, to view the webcast by going to zoom.us
, click on join meeting, enter the meeting number 765-490-4234 and then enter the password tmg2020.