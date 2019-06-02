|
|
Opal Catherine Phillips
Lafayette - Opal Catherine Phillips, 80, of Lafayette, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in her residence.
Born on March 28, 1939, in Columbia, KY, she was the daughter of the late J. Worth Loy and Fannie (Hood) Loy.
She married Jackie E. Phillips in Whitestown in 1955 and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2018.
Opal loved to cook, makings cakes and also made cakes for weddings. She enjoyed painting, puzzles, word searches, going fishing, reading, gardening, camping and bingo.
Surviving are son: John Phillips (wife: Jamie) of Lafayette, brother: Jerry Loy (wife: Diane) of Lafayette, a sister: Ruth Jordon of Lafayette, son-in-law: Kenneth Stigers of Lafayette, daughter-in-law: Tina Phillips of West Lafayette, grandchildren: Kenneth Sitgers (wife: Sabrina), Josh Phillips, Nicole Harvey (husb: Adam), Danielle Palmer (husb: Delano), Ashley Stigers, Destinee Phillips, Zachary Phillips, Jasmine Davis, Elijah Hatten, Katelynn Phillips and Daiven Phillips, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sons: Jackie Phillips and Kenneth Troy Phillips, 2 daughters: Windy Stigers and Brenda K. Phillips, 4 brothers and 2 sisters, 2 grandchildren: Amber Burns and Alvis Phillips.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Guy Brown will officiate. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 2, 2019