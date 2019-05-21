Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ora Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ora Lee (Turner) Little


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ora Lee (Turner) Little Obituary
Ora Lee (Turner) Little

Boswell, IN - Ora Lee (Turner) Little, age 104, went to be with the Lord at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Ora was born near Oxford, IN on May 13, 1915. She was the daughter of Adolphus L. and Emma L. (Randall) Turner. She attended Boswell, Talbott and Ambia schools. She was a Warren and Benton county resident most of her life, living in Boswell since 1957. She married Arthur "Gus" Earl Little on October 10, 1932 in Fowler, IN. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1994.

Ora was a homemaker, also working on the family farm with her husband Gus and later served in home healthcare. She was an active member of the Hedrick Assembly of God and very devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Farm Bureau and still had her valid driver's license at age 100. Ora wrote songs and poetry. She enjoyed gardening and raising flowers.

Surviving are,

Children, Frances Little Norton (Clyde) of Williamsport, IN, Randall David Little (Rena) of Lafayette, IN, and Howard Earl Little (Susie) of Boswell, IN

Daughter-in-law, Marlene Little of Carlyle, IL

Sister-in-law, Mildred Turner of Greenville, OH

14 grandchildren,

3 step-grandchildren

16 great-grandchildren

4 great-great-grandchildren and 1 on the way

2 step great-great grandchildren

2 Great-great-great grandchildren

Ora was preceded in death by her parents, son, Arthur Franklin "Frank" Little on June 1, 2014, 1 grandson, Peter Grant Little, 3 granddaughters, Angela Faith Little, Vicky Sue Little and Sharon Maxcine Little, siblings, Robert Turner, Clarence Turner, Osborne Turner, and Glen Turner, great-granddaughter, Lacey Autumn Blair on February 6, 2013, and Daughter-in-law, Fern Payne Little.

Special thanks to caregivers, Marilynn Moore, Angel Bray, Dee Sanders, Nancy VanWyck, and Jenny Gregory.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services will be there in the chapel on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with caregiver and minister Angel Bray officiating. Interment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given the Hedrick Assembly of God Church or Locust Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now