|
|
Ora Lee (Turner) Little
Boswell, IN - Ora Lee (Turner) Little, age 104, went to be with the Lord at 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Ora was born near Oxford, IN on May 13, 1915. She was the daughter of Adolphus L. and Emma L. (Randall) Turner. She attended Boswell, Talbott and Ambia schools. She was a Warren and Benton county resident most of her life, living in Boswell since 1957. She married Arthur "Gus" Earl Little on October 10, 1932 in Fowler, IN. He preceded her in death on June 26, 1994.
Ora was a homemaker, also working on the family farm with her husband Gus and later served in home healthcare. She was an active member of the Hedrick Assembly of God and very devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Farm Bureau and still had her valid driver's license at age 100. Ora wrote songs and poetry. She enjoyed gardening and raising flowers.
Surviving are,
Children, Frances Little Norton (Clyde) of Williamsport, IN, Randall David Little (Rena) of Lafayette, IN, and Howard Earl Little (Susie) of Boswell, IN
Daughter-in-law, Marlene Little of Carlyle, IL
Sister-in-law, Mildred Turner of Greenville, OH
14 grandchildren,
3 step-grandchildren
16 great-grandchildren
4 great-great-grandchildren and 1 on the way
2 step great-great grandchildren
2 Great-great-great grandchildren
Ora was preceded in death by her parents, son, Arthur Franklin "Frank" Little on June 1, 2014, 1 grandson, Peter Grant Little, 3 granddaughters, Angela Faith Little, Vicky Sue Little and Sharon Maxcine Little, siblings, Robert Turner, Clarence Turner, Osborne Turner, and Glen Turner, great-granddaughter, Lacey Autumn Blair on February 6, 2013, and Daughter-in-law, Fern Payne Little.
Special thanks to caregivers, Marilynn Moore, Angel Bray, Dee Sanders, Nancy VanWyck, and Jenny Gregory.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Services will be there in the chapel on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with caregiver and minister Angel Bray officiating. Interment will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given the Hedrick Assembly of God Church or Locust Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019