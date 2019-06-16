Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
10 Diamond Street
Walpole, MA
Walpole, MA. - Ora Lora Spadafora McGuire, 94, Walpole, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in her sleep June 13, 2019, 5:20 a.m -- 5 days shy of her 95th birthday. Surviving are 5 children and their spouses: Tina Callanan and Joe, Walpole, MA; Gina McGuire, Sun Prairie, WI; Tom McGuire and Mary Corbin, Berkeley, CA; Cathleen McGuire, New York City; Colleen McGuire and Yiannis Skevis, Athens, Greece. Also 4 grandchildren: Joey and Caitlin Callanan, Walpole, MA; Alysia McGuire, Watertown, WI; Karmin Chapman-Wolfrum, Stoughton, WI; and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service in her honor will be held in Walpole, MA, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019
