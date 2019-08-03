|
|
Oretha Grace "Tiny" (Hopkins) Gee
Marshfield, IN - Oretha Grace "Tiny" (Hopkins) Gee, age 91 of Marshfield, IN died at 5:14 a.m. on August 2, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport.
Tiny was born in Salem, IN on October 10, 1927. She was the daughter of Will and Jennie (Peugh) Hopkins. She attended West Lebanon schools. She married Richard Lee "Dick" Gee on February 8, 1946 in Covington, IN. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2017. She lived in Warren County most of her life.
Tiny was employed at RMC in Attica for over 30 years. She enjoyed watching college basketball and she was an IU fan. She also enjoyed reading and watching TV.
Surviving are,
Daughter, Jacqueline Sue Weston of Williamsport, IN;
Sister, Juanita "Nita" Pate of Glendale, AZ;
Grandchildren, Rick Weston of Colburn, IN and Robin Hubner (Craig) of Williamsport, IN;
Great-grandchildren, Brooke E. Weston, Jessica R. Weston, and Michayla Hubner
Tiny was preceded in death by 4 sisters, Mildred Branaman, Lucille Gator, Anna Jean VanPelt, and Marilynn Miera; 2 brothers, Raymond Hopkins and Harold Lee Hopkins; and son-in-law, Tom Weston.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Minister Bruce Thornsbrough officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the West Lebanon Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 3, 2019