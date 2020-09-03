1/1
Orville Metzger Jr.
Orville Metzger Jr.

Rossville - Orville G. Metzger, Jr., 80, of Rossville, passed away September 2, 2020 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. He was born March 8, 1940 in Carroll County to Orville and Alice Mae (Martin) Metzger. He married Laura Fry on January 30, 1966; she survives.

Orville graduated from Rossville High School in 1958. He worked for Fairfield Manufacturing for 35 years before retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Rossville Church of the Brethren. He had a passion for woodworking, was an avid Purdue basketball fan, and a NASCAR Jeff Gordon fan. He was a proud Rossville Hornet through and through, traveling to many events for his family.

In addition to his wife, Orville is survived by his daughters; Deanna Metzger of Rossville and Jennifer Knecht (husband, Jason) of Williamsport; sister, Linda Yanner of Battle Ground; grandchildren, Jermery and Kyle Kelly, Autumn Van Meter (husband, Andrew II), and Isaiah, Zachery, and Melody Peterson; and great-grandchildren, Luke Kelly, and Audrey and Andrew Van Meter III.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter, Angie Kelly.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Genda Funeral Home-Rossville Chapel with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Pastor Allen Weldy will officiate. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.

In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Memorial contributions may be made in Orville's honor to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852.

Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
