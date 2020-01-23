|
|
Orville Raymond Chinn
Lafayette, IN - Orville Raymond Chinn, age 92 of Lafayette, IN died 8:42 a.m. on January 23, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
Orville was born on August 15, 1927 in Minneapolis, MN. He was the son of Ross E. Chinn and Bessie (Wolford) Chinn. Orville moved to West Point, IN and later Attica, IN. He attended Attica Schools. Orville lived in Kramer from 1955-1988 before moving to Lafayette in 1997.
Orville married Margaret M. Rex in Attica, IN in 1948. She preceded him in death on September 13, 1988. He later married Barbara L. (Martin) Magnusson in Williamsport, IN on June 2, 1990 and she survives.
Orville was a brick layer, and worked in the tube mill and boiler house at ALCOA for 25 years. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and served on the South Pacific USS Bunker Hill.
Orville was a past member of Hickman Heights Church and later became a member at Lafayette Church of the Brethren. He was a member and past commander of VFW Post #3318 in Attica. Orville was a Food Finders volunteer in Lafayette and enjoyed gunsmithing and camping.
Surviving with his wife, Barbara, are,
Children, Jim Chinn (Jacque) , Trudy (Glenn) Beckett both of Williamsport, IN;
6 step-children, Sharon (Ron) Rennick of Williamsport, Lisa (Ed) Reitz of Williamsport, IN, Cheryl (Rodney) Norman of Kingman, IN, Missy (Troy) Simonton of Lafayette, IN, Becky (Bernie) Briles of Fowler, IN, and Tim (Dorothy) Titus of Greensburg, IN;
7 grandchildren;
11 step-grandchildren;
Several great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren
Orville was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister; 1 daughter, Mary Delores Shoaf; 2 sons, Raymond Ross Chinn, infant Joseph Chinn, and daughter-in-law Marcia Chinn.
Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Cathy McCoy officiating. Full military honors will follow at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Attica, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020