Oscar Laverne Flory



Oscar Laverne Flory, son of the late Ira & Fannie Flora Flory, was born March 28, 1923 near Baldwin City, KS. He departed this life on Friday-June 12, 2020 at 8:56am at his daughters home near Rossville, at the age of 97. He was baptized at the age of 20 into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in the Willow Springs District. He was faithful to his vow's until death. He married Marjorie Mae Shuler on August 3, 1947. Their married life began on the farm where he grew up. They moved to Indiana in 1984 to be closer to his daughter and extended family. His beloved wife passed away on January 12, 2006. He leaves a daughter Wanda Rinehart, her husband Duane. The grandchildren are Laina Metzger, husband Bradley, Nathan & Sarah Miller Rinehart, Michael & Bessie Garber Rinehart, Melissa Metzger, husband Paul, Paul & Clara Garber Rinehart, Elaine Miller, husband Brent, Nancy Flory, husband Aaron. There are 42 great grandchildren surviving. A sister in law Dorthy Flory, her late husband was Loyd. Preceded in death are an inf. brother Richard, his parents, his in laws Roy & Stella Deay Shuler, half sister Nettie Reece and her husband George, a cousin Amos Wrightsman, who was raised in his home, and grew up like a brother to him, and his late wife Myrtle, sister in law Eula Bell Flory and her husband Marvin. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and his foster brother's children, completed his small family. Services: His visitation will be Monday from 3pm-7pm at the North Fork Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Pyrmont. His funeral service will be there Tuesday at 10am, home brethren officiating. Burial at North Fork Church Cemetery. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, assisting the family with arrangements.









