Owen Jones
Monticello - Owen Lee Jones, 4 years of age, passed on May 23, 2019 after an unfortunate accident. He is described as a boy who loved playing outside, exploring the outdoors, trains, and his imaginary dinosaur friend that lived in the wall of his bedroom. But he most loved being a brother to Zoey, Trustin, and Tobias.
Owen entered the world on June 12, 2014 and is survived by his parents, Colton and Britiney (Bayless) Jones and his siblings Zoey, Trustin, Tobias, and Trinity all of Monticello; grandparents, Jeffrey and Resa (Jones) Bayless, William Jones, and Cyndi (Jones) Dickison and the late Matt Dickison all of Wolcott; great-grandparents Rick and Teena Jones of Flora, John and Peggy (Jones) Haskins of Wolcott, Amy (Patchett) Bayless of Frankfort; great-great grandmother Marybelle Hicks of Flora; aunt and uncles, Shelby (Micah) Voss of Kettering, Ohio, Levi Bayless, Ed Jones, Gabe (Hayden) Jones of Wolcott; and his cousins, Ahmi Bayless, Anna, Hezekiah, and Silas Voss.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 beginning at 2 PM at the Monon Community Church located at 500 E. Broadway, Monon, IN, with Pastor Mark Newman and Pastor Brent Oliver presiding. The family requests that everyone follow the social distancing guidelines currently in effect due to COVID-19.
Owen's family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to Lt. Dan Dulin of Department of Natural Resources, the 911 Dispatcher and 911 Department of Carroll County, Delphi Police Department and Chief Mullin, Carroll County EMT's, Carroll County Homeland Security, Carroll County EMS, Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Ed Selvidge, Carroll County Police Chaplain, Lafayette City Police, and the Indiana State Police. Thanks to everyone who furnished food, donated of their time or financially, and especially for all the prayers during this time.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.