Pamela K. Graham
Gurnee,IL - Pamela K. Graham, 63, of Gurnee, Illinois passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL.
She was born August 16, 1956, in Lafayette to Melvin T. and Geveva June Holquist Graham.
Pamela graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Purdue University. She worked as Director Of Information (IT) for Cardinal Health for many years.
She enjoyed knitting, antiquing, and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed so much by all who knew her and loved her.
She is survived by her father, Melvin T. Graham of Lafayette; a brother, Michael (Traci) Graham of Lafayette; her fiance' Randy M. Gilley, niece, Jessica Graham; nephew, Jacob (Abbie) Graham; and 2 great nieces, Riley Graham and Kayla Graham.
Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Geveva June Graham in 2018.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette.
Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette with Pastor Jeff Stedge officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial Contributions may be made to: or .You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019