Pamela Kaufman
Pamela M. Kaufman, 82, of Oneida, IN, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Lafollette, TN.
She was born August 31, 1937 in Little Rock, AK to the late Manual Beryl Michaels and Gerti Ruth (Massey) Michaels. She graduated from high school in South Bend, IN, before taking courses at Ivy Tech.
Pamela was the Purchasing Manager for A.E. Staley for 23 years before retiring in 1995.
On February 14, 2005 she married John E. Kaufman. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2006.
She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting and workshop.
Surviving are her children: Timothy (wife, Penny) Kaufman of Lafayette, Patricia (husband, Harry) Jeffers of Oneida, TN, and Roberta (husband, Mike) Richetti of Elkhart; sisters Betty Brown of Racine, WI, and Marion Beryl Michaels. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, John, she is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Laura Phillips and Wanda Sue Spencer.
Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with funeral service will beginning at 11am. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Share memoires and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020