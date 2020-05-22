Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Kaufman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Kaufman Obituary
Pamela Kaufman

Pamela M. Kaufman, 82, of Oneida, IN, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Lafollette, TN.

She was born August 31, 1937 in Little Rock, AK to the late Manual Beryl Michaels and Gerti Ruth (Massey) Michaels. She graduated from high school in South Bend, IN, before taking courses at Ivy Tech.

Pamela was the Purchasing Manager for A.E. Staley for 23 years before retiring in 1995.

On February 14, 2005 she married John E. Kaufman. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2006.

She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed quilting and workshop.

Surviving are her children: Timothy (wife, Penny) Kaufman of Lafayette, Patricia (husband, Harry) Jeffers of Oneida, TN, and Roberta (husband, Mike) Richetti of Elkhart; sisters Betty Brown of Racine, WI, and Marion Beryl Michaels. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, John, she is preceded in death by her parents and siblings Laura Phillips and Wanda Sue Spencer.

Visitation will be held 10am - 11am Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with funeral service will beginning at 11am. Interment to follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Share memoires and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -