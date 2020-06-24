Pamela Kay Berglund
Lafayette - Pamela Kay Berglund, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home.
Pamela was born July 23, 1944 in Lafayette, IN to the late Elmer and Maxine (Turvey) VanMeter. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1962 and attended Purdue University. Pam married Richard "Dick" Berglund on October 12, 1968 in Lafayette, he preceded her in death on October 9, 1994. Pam and her husband lived in Ft. Wayne for several years where they raised their children.
Pam served as Tippecanoe County Recorder for two terms from 1998-2006. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing bridge with friends, and supporting her grandchildren's sports and extra curricular activities. Pam was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, the Hillwood Home Extension Group, and the Hillwood Dames Lunch Group. Her greatest joys were her boys, Brent and Brandon, and following their sports and academic achievements through high school and college.
Surviving are her sons; Brent W. (Alicia) Berglund and Brandon W. (Carmen) Berglund all of Carmel, IN and six grandchildren; Meredith, Winston, Berit and Macy, Owen & Maya. Also surviving are two siblings, Rick (Jennifer) VanMeter of Irmo, SC and Arlene (VanMeter) Strup, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Her sister, Linda Lahrman, Lafayette, IN preceded her in death in 2007.
Graveside service will be 10:00 am on Friday, June 26th at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Pastor Laura Penney Bade officiating. You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.