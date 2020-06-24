Pamela Kay Berglund
1944 - 2020
Pamela Kay Berglund

Lafayette - Pamela Kay Berglund, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home.

Pamela was born July 23, 1944 in Lafayette, IN to the late Elmer and Maxine (Turvey) VanMeter. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1962 and attended Purdue University. Pam married Richard "Dick" Berglund on October 12, 1968 in Lafayette, he preceded her in death on October 9, 1994. Pam and her husband lived in Ft. Wayne for several years where they raised their children.

Pam served as Tippecanoe County Recorder for two terms from 1998-2006. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, playing bridge with friends, and supporting her grandchildren's sports and extra curricular activities. Pam was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, the Hillwood Home Extension Group, and the Hillwood Dames Lunch Group. Her greatest joys were her boys, Brent and Brandon, and following their sports and academic achievements through high school and college.

Surviving are her sons; Brent W. (Alicia) Berglund and Brandon W. (Carmen) Berglund all of Carmel, IN and six grandchildren; Meredith, Winston, Berit and Macy, Owen & Maya. Also surviving are two siblings, Rick (Jennifer) VanMeter of Irmo, SC and Arlene (VanMeter) Strup, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Her sister, Linda Lahrman, Lafayette, IN preceded her in death in 2007.

Graveside service will be 10:00 am on Friday, June 26th at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Pastor Laura Penney Bade officiating. You may leave memories and condolences at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel - Lafayette
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909
765-474-1111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 23, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of Pam. She always had a smile and enjoyed getting together with her many friends. Pam will be greatly missed! Rest in Peace Dear Friend....
Wanda Glavash
Friend
