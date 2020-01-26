Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Pamela "Pam" Myers

Pamela "Pam" Myers Obituary
Pamela "Pam" Myers

New Richmond - Pamela "Pam" A. Myers, 69, of New Richmond, IN passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Anthony Healthcare.

She was born March 19, 1950 in Lafayette to the late Ralph A. Miller and Jean A. (Marion) Head. She was a 1969 graduate of Ben Davis High School. On January 20, 1971 she married Larry Myers in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.

Pam was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts, painting, camping, dancing and horses and all her beloved animals.

Surviving are her children: Heather (Jennifer) Bubala of Lafayette, Larry Allen (Allison) Myers, Jr of Romney and Bryan Lee (Lisa) Myers of Lafayette; sister Pat (George) Brouwer of Delphi, step-sister Barbara Tafoya of TN; brothers Ralph (Patsy) Miller of Lafayette, Joe (Donna) Miller also of Lafayette, and step-brothers Chuck (Bunny) Head of Attica and Joe Head of FL. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband Larry, she is preceded in death by her parents, step-father Marion Head, sisters Janeen Head and Frances Head, and brother Timmy Miller.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances contributions may be directed to the family to help with funeral expenses. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralsevice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
