Pamela Sue Howard
Lafayette - Pamela Sue (Smith) Howard was born into a pastoral family and long line of ministers and missionaries. She always served God, her husband, her family, her friends and even strangers with love, respect and kindness, and always served them with joy.
She was a leader of women and for that matter men as well. She was the epitome of forgiveness. She was a teacher sharing wisdom and a student under HIS tutelage. She was a force of doing it right. She treasured her salvation, her marriage, and the rearing of her children. She was a giver. She enjoyed her work and home and had a strength you could share. She was fun-loving and playful and very creative about that. She had the Lord's favor. She loved well.
Prayer of Gratitude from her husband:
divine girl
she's all yours Lord
thank you for letting me have her
so blessed so undeserving of her
so magnanimous a life with her
creating a family
being redeemed to you
being formed by you both
thank you so for your graciousness
enjoy her now so much more than ever
i will weep over my loss
but give tribute to your gain
such a blessing
such a fellowship
such a life
joy
divine
She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Charles and Mary Alice Smith and her youngest "thister" Janelle. Her husband John, perfect sons and daughters-in-law; Rev. Adam and Brian, Sarah and Kim, six sweet amazing grandchildren; Benjamin, Janelle, Zachary, Ellie, Maisy Jo, Owen, "thister" Rev. Becky and husband Mr. Robbie give thanks for a life well spent.
Her wish for you would be to offer yourself as a servant to Jesus Christ, receive His love and to love others.
Services will be at River City Church (Lafayette) at 108 S Beck Ln. The viewing will be held Friday, September 11 from 5:00-7:30pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00am and will also be live streamed at www.rivercity.info/live
. The family request memorial contributions to Compassion International (compassion.com
). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com