1/1
Pamela Sue Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Sue Howard

Lafayette - Pamela Sue (Smith) Howard was born into a pastoral family and long line of ministers and missionaries. She always served God, her husband, her family, her friends and even strangers with love, respect and kindness, and always served them with joy.

She was a leader of women and for that matter men as well. She was the epitome of forgiveness. She was a teacher sharing wisdom and a student under HIS tutelage. She was a force of doing it right. She treasured her salvation, her marriage, and the rearing of her children. She was a giver. She enjoyed her work and home and had a strength you could share. She was fun-loving and playful and very creative about that. She had the Lord's favor. She loved well.

Prayer of Gratitude from her husband:

divine girl

she's all yours Lord

thank you for letting me have her

so blessed so undeserving of her

so magnanimous a life with her

creating a family

being redeemed to you

being formed by you both

thank you so for your graciousness

enjoy her now so much more than ever

i will weep over my loss

but give tribute to your gain

such a blessing

such a fellowship

such a life

joy

divine

She was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Charles and Mary Alice Smith and her youngest "thister" Janelle. Her husband John, perfect sons and daughters-in-law; Rev. Adam and Brian, Sarah and Kim, six sweet amazing grandchildren; Benjamin, Janelle, Zachary, Ellie, Maisy Jo, Owen, "thister" Rev. Becky and husband Mr. Robbie give thanks for a life well spent.

Her wish for you would be to offer yourself as a servant to Jesus Christ, receive His love and to love others.

Services will be at River City Church (Lafayette) at 108 S Beck Ln. The viewing will be held Friday, September 11 from 5:00-7:30pm. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00am and will also be live streamed at www.rivercity.info/live. The family request memorial contributions to Compassion International (compassion.com). You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved