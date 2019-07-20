|
|
Patricia A. Flood
Lafayette - Patricia A. Flood, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in her home. She was born in Montmorenci, IN on January 7, 1932 in her family home to the late Harry Erickson and Lucille Nickels Erickson.
Patricia attended Montmorenci High School class of 1950 and attended Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette, IN. She married Paul Edward Vandeventer in 1950 having two children. He preceeded her in death, October 1995. She married Charles T. Flood later in life. He preceeded her in death June 4, 2016.
She enjoyed her job as a Secretary of Maintenance for Indiana Veterans Home for 22 years retiring in 1986. Other interests include beating everyone at euchre, bowling, master of bingo and painting. She often enjoyed traveling to her favorite gambling spots.
She was a member of VFW ladies Auxillary, Eagles, Moose, 40/8 Voiture Aux. , Ship Twelve Aux., Moose Loomers Bowling League for senior citizens. She also served as the Queen of the Red Hats for many years. Surviving are son, Eric E. (Billye) Vandeventer of West Lafayette, daughter, Paula (Ed) Gregory of McCaysville, GA,. Granddaughters Kimberly Vandeventer of Lafayette, Erica Martin (Joe) of Battle Ground, Jessica Lewis (Cary) of West Lafayette, grandson Johnnie Pruitt of Ohio. Five great grandchildren James, Owen, Koen, Aiden, and Allison. Three great great grandchildren Serenity, Landon and Jayden.
Visitation will be Monday July 22, 2019 from 10am-12pm Soller-Baker Funeral Home West Chapel,
Followed by funeral at 12pm. Officiating Rev. Joseph Park Jr., interment Tippecanoe Memory Garden.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 20, 2019