Patricia A. Titus
Lafayette - Patricia A. Titus, 92, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born November 8, 1927, in Lafayette to the late Raymond and Eva (Ferguson) Klinker.
Pat graduated from St. Francis High School in 1945, and on May 4, 1948, she married H. Edwin Titus in Lafayette; he preceded her in death on April 11, 2003.
Pat was an insurance clerk for Arnett Clinic for 16 years and retired in 1994. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Alpha Delta Chapter of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority and was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, where she served as a volunteer in the business office for many years.
Pat was an avid card player and was a member of a euchre club for more than 50 years with women she counted as sisters.
Surviving are her daughters Linda A. Yelton of Lafayette, Debra L. (William) Riddick of Mountain View, AR, Paula R. Titus of Richmond, VA, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith J. Titus, siblings Pauline Kyburz, Donald Klinker, Gerald Klinker, Gene Klinker and Norm Klinker.
A private service will be held on Monday with interment at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Pat's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Journal & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.