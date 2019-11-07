|
Patricia Ann Fisher-Surber
Patricia Ann Fisher-Surber passed away on November 6, 2019. She was born in Monticello to the late R. Lamar "Swifty" and Thelma "Lucille" (Scales) Parrish. Patricia married Carl Wayne Fisher on September 26, 1954. He passed away on December 24, 1994. Patricia married David L. Surber on July 11, 1999 and he survives.
Patricia enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling all over the United States with Dave. She also enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, baking and wintering in Florida. Patricia was her best when she could spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren showering them with love. She loved attending sporting events for her grand kids and cheering them on.
Patricia was a wonderful nurturing mother for many years to her children and all her (adoptive) children. She was great at entertaining the neighborhood children.
Most of all she enjoyed good, long conversations.
Patricia was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother to the many children she blessed with her presence at Reynolds Elementary School in the many years she worked there. Her C.B. handle was Mother Goose and was known to many as Grandma Goose and Goose. She inherited the nick name "Sweetpea" from her husband David. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed by many.
She was a 1953 graduate of Monticello High School.
Patricia was and still is a member of the Americian Legion Auxiliary, Tri-Kappa Sorority and Whoa Saddle Club, both of Monon, Reynolds United Methodist Church and Modern Homemakers Club.
Patricia worked for many years as a Democratic precinct chairperson. She also worked for North White School Corporation for 12 years.
Surviving along with her husband, David of Reynolds are her children, Cindy (Joe) Hancock of Reynolds, Cathy (Ed) Applegate of Reynolds, Lou Ann (Keenan) Tiede of Monon, Jodi (Terry) Smith of Reynolds; siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Parrish of Monticello, Dave (Tami) Parrish of Monticello; sister in-law, Linda Parrish of Monticello; grandchildren, Chad (Jody) Fisher, Amber (Wesley) Fletcher, Nicholas (Heather) Hendress, Nathan (Angela) Hendress, Nolan (Courtney) Hendress, Cory (Megan) Applegate, Candice (Adam) Hill, Brent Hancock, Emily Hancock, Parker Smith; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Wayne Fisher; son, Douglas Wayne Fisher; brother, Herb Parrish; and sister, Kay Lingenfelter.
Yesterday is history
Tomorrow is a mystery
Today is a gift…
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of services at 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Kelly Sellers of Reynolds United Methodist Church officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the North White School Corporation Athletic Department or Reynolds United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019