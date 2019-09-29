|
Patricia Ann (Pat) Hogan Wagoner
Camden - Patricia Ann (Pat) Hogan Wagoner, 82 of Camden, died at 2:34pm Friday September 27,2019 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
Pat was born February 7,1937 in Beattyville, KY to the late Roscoe R. and Loretta M. Hall Hogan. She was a 1955 graduate of Camden High School. Pat completed training at McConnell Airline School in Minneapolis, MN in 1956. She was employed as a flight attendant with Braniff International Airways from 1956-58, where she was based in Kansas City, MO.
Pat's marriage was on June 22,1958 at the First Baptist Church of Camden to Peter F. Wagoner he survives. They lived in the Camden area for most of their married lives. Also surviving are two sons, Scott (Deanna) Wagoner of Bloomington, and Paul Wagoner (husband Dennis Ramsey) of Solsberry, her sister Betty (Dan) Patterson of Ft. Wayne, a brother Jimmy Hogan of Camden, three grandchildren Andrew Wagoner of Indianapolis, Ashley (Thomas) Martin of Pearland, TX, Danielle (Nathan) Sparks of rural Cutler, and four greatgrandchildren Ava and Ben Martin and Scottlyn and Cainen Sparks. She was preceded in death by a son Ronald in November of 2001, and her brother Jerald Hogan preceded in July 2019.
Pat has been a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Camden.
In accordance with Pat's wishes, she will be cremated there will be no visitation or funeral service. The family is planning a private graveside service to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made through Cree Funeral Home, Camden, to the Kentucky Mountain Mission in Beattyville, KY.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 29, 2019