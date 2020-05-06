Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S. Main St.
Frankfort, IN
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Goodwin Funeral Home
Patricia Ann Lee Obituary
Patricia Ann Lee

Frankfort - Patricia Ann Lee, 81, of Frankfort, Ind., died Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. She was born June 9, 1938 in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Ted & Barbara Jean (Wyrick) Phillips. She married Richard C. Lee on June 17, 1956 at the Colfax Christian Church and he preceded her in death on January 16, 1980. She married Lloyd Cheek on October 7, 1983 in French Lick and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2012. Pat moved to Clinton County over 60 years ago and was a 1955 graduate of Colfax High School. She was a pioneer, being the first woman Realtor in Clinton County, where she was owner/operator of Village Square Reality for over 40 years. Pat was a member of the Manson Congregational Christian Church and was active in various church activities. She was past President of Rainbow Haven, past member of Zonta International, Business Professional Women and past Republican Precinct Woman. Pat was a happy person and dearly loved her family. She is survived by 2 Sons: Philip W. (Christine) Lee of Colfax and Jeffrey S. (Patti) Lee of rural Frankfort, Brother: Wade L. (Marilyn) Phillips of Springfield, MO, 2 Sisters: Marilyn (Lee) Billington of Avon and Kathy (Jeff) Chynoweth of Frankfort, 7 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. In addition to her spouses, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven M. Lee in 2019 and a great grandson, Isaac M. Lee in 2018. Restricted public visitation will be 12- 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2010 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Family services will follow visitation. Pastor Jeff Chynoweth will officiate the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Manson Congregational Christian Church. Due to the current circumstances facing our nation, this service will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020. The link to participate will be posted on our website. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com to view the service or leave a message for the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 6 to May 7, 2020
