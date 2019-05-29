Patricia Ann Richey



Brookston - Patricia Ann Richey, 81, of Brookston, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.



She was born July 12, 1937 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Arthur and Dorothy (May) Phillips.



Her marriage was to James Richey on July 13, 1955 in Chrisney, Indiana; he preceded her in death December 26, 1995.



Pat was a homemaker and worked for Jessop Paper Box in Brookston as a machine operator for many years.



Mrs. Richey was a member of the Monticello VFW and was also a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello.



Pat was an avid News Channel 18 TV watcher, especially the weather. She also enjoyed reading, listening to country music and watching the Hallmark channel. More than anything, Pat loved her family and their children and grandchildren; she was an amazing mom and grandma.



Surviving are her daughters, Jamie (Greg) Lynch of Brookston, Darlene Rusk (Jeff) of Delphi and Kim (Robin) Christiansen of Monticello; a son, Robert Richey of Lafayette and 2 brothers. Pat loved spending time with her grandchildren, Jennifer (Rick) Jessie, Tim Richey, Tricia (Paul) Wild, Brian Rusk, Jonathon Christiansen (fiancé: Hannah Walters), Kyle Christiansen, Zach Rusk and Carl (Melanie) Christiansen and her 10 great-grandchildren.



Preceding her in death with her parents is a son, James W. Richey, and a sister,



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston; Fr. Fintan Cummings to officiate. Interment to follow in Chalmers Community Cemetery.



Memorials may be given in her name to the Chalmers American Legion.



Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019