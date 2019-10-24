|
Patricia Ann Trimble Glatz
West Lafayette - Patricia "Pat" Ann Trimble Glatz, age 92, passed away peacefully Monday, October 21, 2019 at University Place in West Lafayette, where she had resided for several years while being lovingly cared for by her daughter, Julie Glatz.
Pat was born November 8, 1926 in Danville, Illinois to the late Harry and Evelyn (Godfrey) Trimble. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1944 and attended Purdue University when she met the love of her life, Jim Glatz. They were married September 5, 1948 and settled in Lafayette to begin their family. Widowed at a young age, she went on to single-handedly raise four children. Jim preceded her in death in 1959.
Pat enjoyed being a school room mother, Cub Scout leader and participated in various social organizations while raising her children. Later in life she enjoyed being a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She worked for many years at Lafayette Savings Bank before retiring in 1991.
She loved to cook and entertain, had a flair for decorating and was well-regarded as a fashionista. She was the life of every party.
Most of all, she loved her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Trimble and daughter-in-law, Adrienne Glatz.
She is survived by her sister, Peggy Anderson, daughters Susan (Marshall) Larsen, Julie Glatz, Wendy (Ted) Frederick and son, Jim Glatz.
Her grandchildren knew her by many endearing terms: Grandma, Grams and Grandma No-No. Amanda Larsen Mack, Lauren Larsen, Drew Evans, Cameron Larsen, James Lee Glatz, Laura Glatz Waters, Cole Frederick and Chase Frederick will cherish their memories of time spent with her.
Pat was so pleased to welcome 6 great-grandchildren, as well, including Alexandra Mack, Elliot Mack, Dylan Davisson, Margaux Davisson, Brenden Wagner and John Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Denis Horn officiating.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019