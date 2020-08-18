1/1
Patricia Arnold
Patricia Arnold

West Lafayette, IN - Patricia Arnold, 78, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away at 2:20pm, Monday, August 17, 2020, at Franciscan Health East, Lafayette, IN. She was born on April 2, 1942, in Salem, Indiana, the daughter of Patrick Fleenor and Anna Jean {Hopkins} Fleenor. She was raised by her mom, Anna Jean and dad, John VanPelt.

She is survived by: her daughters, Wanda Gayler of Lafayette, Dana (Rob) Craft of West Lebanon, and Natalia (Allen) Huff of Lafayette, whom she had with Charles Pearson, who also survives; her sisters, Luella Martin and Linda Chandler; her grandchildren, Megan (Alex) Jackson, Casey (Kelci) Craft, Jeremiah Gayler, Drew Huff, Nicole Huff; and her great grandchildren, Camdyn, Theo, & Oliver. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, George Holmes; her daughter, Christina L. Pearson; and two sisters, Delores Cushman & Vicki Haslett.

Patricia worked at Chuckles for 15 years and later worked at Meijer as a greeter. She was known to many as a Christian lady and was a member of the Victory Christian Center in Lafayette, Indiana. She loved to garden and tend her flowers, as well as reading in her spare time. She adored her time at Friendship House where she had many companions who will miss her. Patricia loved spending time with her family.

A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Indiana 420 3rd St. Covington, Indiana 47932 with Pastor Bill Mickler officiating. Visitation will be held 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in her name to the Salvation Army. Please join her family in sharing memories through her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
