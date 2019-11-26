|
|
Patricia Bell Stockment Allen
Patricia Bell Stockment Allen, 86, of Chalmers, passed away peacefully at 12:48 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born July 28, 1933 in Round Grove Township to the late Oliver Ray and Minnie Lee (Davenport) Bell and was a 1951 graduate of Chalmers High School.
Following the death of her first husband Maurice Stockment in 1977, she married Robert Allen in May of 1981; he preceded her in death in March of 1998.
Upon graduation she worked for Farm Bureau Co-op and Purdue University. Pat began work in 1964 as the first Treasurer/Bookkeeper of the newly consolidated Frontier School Corporation; a career that would span 33 years until her retirement from Frontier Schools in 1997. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at Home Hospital for several years as a pink coat lady. She also served on the Board of the Chalmers Cemetery Association.
Pat was a devoted lifelong member of the Chalmers Community Church, where she served for many years as a past Sunday School teacher, Board Member of the Women's Christian Fellowship and Church Treasurer. She attended weekly bible study and loved volunteering each summer at vacation bible school.
She devoted her life to her family, church and friends. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest treasure.
Surviving are her children, Bradley Stockment (wife: Jacki) of West Lafayette, Deborah Maxwell (husband: John) of Brookston, Dianna Maxwell of Francesville (husband: Doyle) and Gregory Stockment (wife: Kelly) of Monticello; a sister, Beverly Bell Overmyer (husband: Richard) of Francesville and a brother, Gary Bell (wife: Patricia) of Chalmers.
Pat was delighted to have 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Over the years she thoroughly enjoyed going to their many activities - dance, violin, piano recitals, football, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball games. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jason Stockment (wife: Kim), Jessica Stombaugh (husband: Chris), Jacob Stockment (wife: Makayla), Seth Maxwell (wife: Jenna), Silas Maxwell (wife: Brynleigh), Leah Habib (husband: Anwer), Lydia Maxwell, Karlie Mansfield (husband: Luke), Kensie Benakovich (husband: Trevor) and Jacob Sayler (fiancé: Cassie) and her great-grandchildren, Colton, Emmalyn, Keaton, Meredith, Madilyn, Byron, Clayton, Reagan, Sawyer, Ryder, Kutler, Abel, Ezra, Pearl, Isaac, Kathryn, Brooks and Baker.
She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several beloved cousins and friends.
Pat is also survived by her step-children, Vicky Nethercutt, Rick Allen (wife: Denise) and Larry Allen (wife: Pauline); 8 step-grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren and 2 step-great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 2 - 6 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Chalmers Community Church (103 N. 2nd Street Chalmers, IN). Funeral services at the church 10 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019; her friend Pastor William Henderson to officiate. Interment to follow in the Chalmers Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to the Chalmers Community Church (PO Box 9 Chalmers, IN 47929).
Share memories and online condolences at www.clapperfuneralservices.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019