Patricia (Telfer) Blanchard
Monticello - Patricia (Telfer) Blanchard, 89, of Monticello, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Monticello Assisted Living and Healthcare. She was born May 22, 1930 in Brookston to the late William and Dorothy (Hayes) Telfer. Patricia was a graduate of West Lafayette High School.
Her marriage was to R. Lewis Blanchard at the Baptist Church in West Lafayette on May 8, 1949. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2005.
Patricia was a member of the Red Hat Society, Magic Ring of Lafayette, Toastmasters, Kiwanis Club, and loved to volunteer at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital. Later in life, Patricia was secretary and editor for a magazine working in Barrington, IL near Chicago and did some model work for local shops.
In her spare time, Patricia enjoyed to bicycle which could be up to 40-mile bike rides, camping with friends and family, sewing, collecting clocks and stackable dolls, helping her grandchildren with their clubs and attending educational adult classes of her own.
She is survived by her children and their families, Bob (Susie) Blanchard of Brookston; 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Jerry (Mark) Mastalka of Geneva, IL; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Jan (Ron) Easter of Charleston, IL; 5 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren. Carroll Blanchard of New York; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death along with her husband and parents is a sister, Aleta Brown.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Private committal to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery. Those wishing may watch the service online by visiting the webpage dedicated to Patricia on Clapperfuneralservices.com and clicking the embedded link at the bottom of her obituary.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 19 to May 20, 2020