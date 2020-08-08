1/1
Patricia Bryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Bryan

Mulberry - Patricia L. Bryan, 80, of Mulberry, passed away at her home, Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born August 14, 1939 in Mechanicsburg to Harold and Roberta (Virtue) Lapham. She was a 1957 graduate of Mulberry High School. Patricia married Richard Bryan August 14, 1958. He survives.

She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God and enjoyed sewing. But her world revolved around her family that she loved and cherished dearly.

Along with her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Deanna) Bryan of Spencer, Lisa (Tony) Crago of Indianapolis, Julie (Danny) Hunt of Raeford, NC; sister, Beverly Terrell of Newberry, SC; grandchildren, Emily Garrison, Jeremiah and Caramee Bryan, Ryan Crago, Ethan, Olivia, and Emma Hunt; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth Ann, Peggy, and Rosa.

Visitation will be held, Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-6pm at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. A private family service will be held, 11am, Tuesday, August 11 at Eastside Assembly of God in Lafayette with live stream of the service available at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Pastor Wayne McGuire will officiate. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Cemetery. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel
204 North Glick St
Mulberry, IN 46058
765-296-3311
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Genda Funeral Home - Mulberry Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved