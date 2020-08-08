Patricia Bryan
Mulberry - Patricia L. Bryan, 80, of Mulberry, passed away at her home, Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born August 14, 1939 in Mechanicsburg to Harold and Roberta (Virtue) Lapham. She was a 1957 graduate of Mulberry High School. Patricia married Richard Bryan August 14, 1958. He survives.
She was a member of Eastside Assembly of God and enjoyed sewing. But her world revolved around her family that she loved and cherished dearly.
Along with her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Deanna) Bryan of Spencer, Lisa (Tony) Crago of Indianapolis, Julie (Danny) Hunt of Raeford, NC; sister, Beverly Terrell of Newberry, SC; grandchildren, Emily Garrison, Jeremiah and Caramee Bryan, Ryan Crago, Ethan, Olivia, and Emma Hunt; and six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth Ann, Peggy, and Rosa.
Visitation will be held, Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-6pm at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. A private family service will be held, 11am, Tuesday, August 11 at Eastside Assembly of God in Lafayette with live stream of the service available at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Pastor Wayne McGuire will officiate. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Cemetery. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
