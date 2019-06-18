|
|
Patricia Burdine
Lafayette - Patricia "Patty" Anne Burdine, 87, of Lafayette, passed away at home with her family by her side on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Born March 21, 1932 in Tippecanoe County, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie D. (Stipp) Slifer and Clarence E. Slifer.
Patty was a 1950 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On April 19, 1973, in Lafayette, she was married to Thomas H. Burdine, who survives in Lafayette.
Patty loved children and her life's work reflected that fact. At Central Catholic High School, Patty served as a cook in the cafeteria and was the volleyball coach at St. Ann's Elementary School. She also served as a school traffic guard, as well as a Swim Instructor and a Lifeguard for the YMCA, In earlier years, Patty worked as a vault teller at ARA Services.
Patty was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Parish. She was proud to be a 2nd-Generation Soke-dai Martial Artist. Patty loved music and helped charter the Lafayette Chapter of "The Sweet Adelines" - an international organization of women vocalists. Patty loved her home and was known as an excellent cook.
Surviving with her husband of 46 years are her children; Peggy Kingma of Lafayette, Bonnita (Dale) Best of West Lafayette, Linda (Randy) Bogan, Carol Dulin-Treece, and Tony(Wendy) Dulin all of Lafayette; and her sister, Barbara Biggs of Davenport, IA. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Wesley (Heather) Bogan, Cristy (Kory) Arvin, Leif (Mandy) O'Brien, and Keavy (Ryan) West :eight great-grandchildren, Nicholas Dulin, Mason Bogan, and Noah O'Brien, Ean Bogan, and Zachary O'Brien, Ryne McCoy, Gabe West, and Odell Ferguson Jr .
She was preceded in death by sister Laverna E. Hurst; brother Clarence Slifer Jr.; son in law Bruce Treece; and two brother in laws Donald Biggs Jack R. Hurst.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. On Thursday, June 20th at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Dominic Young officiating.
Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, Williamsport.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette from 5 to 8pm, with a rosary service at 4:30 p.m .
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
You may share memories and offer condolences on Patty's Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 18, 2019