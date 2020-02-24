|
Patricia C. (DeVault) Nord
Delphi - Patricia C. (DeVault) Nord, 94, of Delphi, formerly of Monon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center of Delphi.
She was born November 10, 1925 in Monon to the late Charles and Mildred (Conwell) DeVault. Patricia was a 1943 graduate of Monon High School. Her marriage was to Fred Nord in August of 1965 at the Methodist Church in Idaville; Fred passed away in April of 1989.
Patricia was Ward Secretary for 13 years at Munster Community Hospital and held the same position at a hospital in Ocala, FL. Prior to her work in the hospital, Patricia worked for Woodward Shumaker in Rensselaer making car radio parts. She was a faithful member of the Monon First Baptist Church.
Patricia enjoyed spending her time knitting, crocheting, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is a granddaughter Anette P. Boardman of West Virginia and a sister, Charlene (husband: Jack) Reppert of Rossville, IN. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband is a daughter, Candace Boardman and siblings, Dixie Cade, DeVonna Jo "Tootles" Allsbury, Phillip DeVault, and Grant "Bud" DeVault.
Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Interment to follow in Bedford Cemetery of Monon.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020