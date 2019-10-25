Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Lafayette - Patricia "Patsy" Anne Connolly, 84 of Lafayette, passed away on Friday October 24th, 2019 at The Springs of Lafayette Health Campus.

She was born on January 2, 1935 in Waltham, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (O'Callaghan) Delorey. Patsy was married on June 29th 1957 in Anchorage, Alaska in the church of Holy Family to John Francis Connolly whom preceded her in death on March 18th 2000.

She was a graduate from St. Mary's Catholic High School, Waltham, Massachusetts. She worked at Anchorage School District as a secretary and then she went to Tesoro Oil Company as a receptionist. Her last job was a receptionist at Camp Fire Girls & Boys in Everett, Washington.

She lived in Anchorage, Alaska for 35 years and she moved to Lafayette in 2001. She was a member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was a member of the Red Hats Society, volunteer for the LUM and Trinity Missions. She loved all animals especially her cats. Her family and friends were very important to her.

Patsy is survived by her daughters; Heather Connolly of Lafayette and Erin Connolly of North Pole Alaska, two grandsons, Wesley and Brandon Campbell and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband, 7 sisters, 6 brothers and 2 nephews.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 30th at 3:00 pm at Simplicity Funeral Care with visitation one hour prior. Contributions to the LUM, Almost Home Humane Society and Food Finders of Lafayette.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
