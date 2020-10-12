Patricia Dyer
Lafayette - Patricia Dyer, age 90. October 10, 2020, died at home, Lafayette, IN
Born August 14, 1930 on a farm northwest of Wolcott, Pat was the fifth child of Frank and Anna Mae (Kohley) Wagner.
She was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Church in Remington. She attended grade school at Sacred Heart School and was a 1947 graduate of Wolcott High School.
On June 6, 1953 she married Herbert Dyer. He died January 13, 2010.
After graduation Pat worked at Bryan Mfg. in Monticello in the Accounting and Payroll Department for 9 years. From 1968-1983 she was a managing editor of the Wolcott Enterprise. In 1983 she began working at Bank of Wolcott as a teller, advancing to the position of Cashier and Assistant Trust Officer when she retired in 1996.
Pat was a charter member of Gamma Upsilon chapter of Psi Iota Xi philanthropic sorority, also a member of the Butterflies, the T & C card club and retired member of Altar and Rosary Society.
Pat was an amazing mother and grandmother, and her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed their visits, the family get togethers and her travels with them. She was able to visit most of the United States as well as several European countries, Canada, and Mexico during her life. In Germany, she met relatives of her grandfather, Nicholas Wagner, who were still living in the house where he was born and raised before he came to America in 1873.
Pat was a dedicated homemaker. She loved to cook and bake and create new recipes. Reading, playing cards, games and word puzzles were favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed gardening and preserving the harvest.
Survivors include one son, Gerry (Linda) Dyer of Fulshear, TX, three daughters, Sharon (Joe) Boersma, Knoxville, TN; Debra (Dan) Shane, Charlotte, NC and Cynthia (Steve) Schneider of Lafayette, IN.
Grandchildren: Aaron (Amy) Dyer, Miranda Miller, Patrick (Debbie) Boersma, Kristina Boersma, Melissa (Landry) Boggs, Jordan (Joana) Shane and Katelyn (Nick) Brauer. Great Grandchildren: Zachary and Emilyn Miller, Thomas and Benjamin Dyer, Colton and Jamison Boggs, Luna and Sterling Shane and Maeve Brauer. Sister Doris (George) Schuman; sister in law Doris Dyer and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, Karen Dyer, infant grandson, Timothy Boersma, Brothers Ray, Ralph and Francis Wager and Sister Joan White
Pat was a 27-year open heart surgery survivor. She had the biggest heart and it just wore out.
Funeral Arrangements are with Clapper Foster Funeral Home Wolcott, IN. Visitation will be Wednesday October 14 from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday October 15 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Remington, IN. Viewing will be from 9-10 am with mass to follow. Burial will be at Remington Sacred Heart Cemetery.
The wearing of facial masks is requested by the family.
