Patricia Flo (Reed) Savage
Patricia Flo (Reed) Savage

Williamsport - Patricia Flo (Reed) Savage, age 75 of Williamsport, IN passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Williamsport.

Patricia was born on November 2, 1944 in Hoopeston, IL to Warren and Elsie (Long) Reed. She was a 1962 graduate of Ambia High School. Patricia married Gary Savage on December 4, 1964 at the Ambia Christian Church and he preceded her in death in July 1984.

Patricia loved the flowers in her yard, taking care of the birds outside, and going to yard sales. She also enjoyed collecting cows. Patricia loved her cat, McGraw. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Patricia was best known as "Patty-Mac" by most people from her years spent as a manager at McDonalds in Attica.

Surviving are,

1 daughter, Penny (Savage) Bray (Richard Howe) of Williamsport, IN;

1 son, Tony Savage (wife: Becky) of Williamsport, IN;

2 sisters, Ruth Johnson (husband: Steve) of Georgetown, IL and Pam Barron (husband: David) of Ambia, IN;

4 grandchildren, Abigail, T.J., Lacy, and Dylan;

1 great-granddaughter, Emmy;

2 nieces, Amy Cade (husband: Shane) and Stacey Crozier (husband: Marcus);

1 nephew, Steve Johnson (wife: Jody);

1 great-niece, Maddy (husband: Wade);

3 great-nephews, Blake (wife: Casey), Dakota (wife: Tori), and Bradley;

great-great niece and nephews, Ava, Asher, Aden, Wrangler, and Colt

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary; companion, Ed Bender; and niece, Carrie Jean.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Funeral services will be at Grady Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Pastor Clint Fink officiating. Interment will follow at Mann's Chapel in Rossville, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, per their wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
