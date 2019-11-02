|
Patricia Garrett
Rossville - Patricia B. Garrett, 94, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at McKinney Place in Logansport. She was born July 26, 1925, in Edna Mills, to Carl D. and Lucille R. (Slipher) Yost. On April 16, 1943, she married Burl W. Garrett; he preceded her in death on June 20, 1998.
In 1943, Pat graduated form Rossville High School and then worked for State Farm Insurance in Lafayette until her retirement. She was a member of Rossville Presbyterian Church after joining in 1936 where she volunteered on several committees, which included the Member Care Committee with was near and dear to her heart. Together with her husband, they wintered for 17 years in Bradenton, Florida, putting 17,000 miles on their bicycles over the years. Pat was a natural born artist; she created beautiful oil painting with the encouragement of her husband. As a small child, her mother gave her some advice that she always lived by - "Jesus is always looking over your shoulder, guiding your decisions."
Surviving Pat are her children, Sandra (Charles) George, of Michigan, Cheryl (John) Coffin, of Lafayette, Beryl Jo (David) Reinking, of Logansport, and Larry Michael (Teri) Garrett, of Washington; eight grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Pat is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rossville Presbyterian Church from 10am to the start of the funeral service at 11:30am. Rev. John Everett will officiate. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery. Memorials in Pat's name may be made to the Rossville Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel with online condolences directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019