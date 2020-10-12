1/
Patricia Henthorn Hetrick
Patricia Henthorn Hetrick

Patricia Henthorn Hetrick passed away Tuesday, Oct 6 at the Life's Journey Hospice in Avon, IN.

She is survived by her husband, Loren, three daughters, five granddaughters, one grandson, and three great grandchildren, along with two sons-in-law and one grandson-in-law. Her brain will be used in Alzheimer research at Indiana University. Memorials may be sent to Dementia Research Laboratory, IU School of Medicine, Dept of Pathology, 635 Barnhill Dr, MS A-142, Indianapolis, IN 46202-5120. Servies & Morgan in Roachdale, IN is handling arrangements. (www.serviesmorgan.com). The family can be reached at 93 Autumn Glen Dr, Greencastle, IN 46135 or at pianopat1957@gmail.com.

Or Memorials may be sent to Dementia Research Laboratory at www.serviesmorgan.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
