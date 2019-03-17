Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Patricia Castillo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Castillo


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia J. Castillo Obituary
Patricia J. Castillo

Lafayette - Patricia J. "Pat" Castillo, 84, after a brief earthly separation, was reunited with her husband of 65 years, Pedro F. Castillo on March 13, 2019. Pat was born on June 18, 1934 in Green Hill, Indiana to the late Loy W. and Jeanette Cottrell Harmon and graduated in the top 24 of the Green Hill High School Class of 1952. She met Pedro Castillo while working at the Bohemian in Lafayette and they were married on May 9, 1953. She joined Marsh Supermarkets on Teal Road in 1965 just to get a little extra money for Christmas that year. She retired as a Senior Cashier 36 years later. After retirement, she enjoyed being a homemaker, traveling, playing Skip Bo with friends and family and spoiling her 4 granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. Pat is survived by her children, Pam (Phil) Hancock, Pete (Julie) Castillo, and Patrice Castillo; Granddaughters Marissa (Brad), Meredith (Matt), Callie, and Cassie (Kevin); Great-grandsons Landon and Owen; Siblings Marge Grossmann, and Robert Harmon, close nephew Terry (Theresa) Grossmann and many other nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Billie D. Harmon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pat's name to the . Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00AM with funeral services following at 11:00AM, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens.You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now