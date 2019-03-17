Patricia J. Castillo



Lafayette - Patricia J. "Pat" Castillo, 84, after a brief earthly separation, was reunited with her husband of 65 years, Pedro F. Castillo on March 13, 2019. Pat was born on June 18, 1934 in Green Hill, Indiana to the late Loy W. and Jeanette Cottrell Harmon and graduated in the top 24 of the Green Hill High School Class of 1952. She met Pedro Castillo while working at the Bohemian in Lafayette and they were married on May 9, 1953. She joined Marsh Supermarkets on Teal Road in 1965 just to get a little extra money for Christmas that year. She retired as a Senior Cashier 36 years later. After retirement, she enjoyed being a homemaker, traveling, playing Skip Bo with friends and family and spoiling her 4 granddaughters and 2 great-grandsons. Pat is survived by her children, Pam (Phil) Hancock, Pete (Julie) Castillo, and Patrice Castillo; Granddaughters Marissa (Brad), Meredith (Matt), Callie, and Cassie (Kevin); Great-grandsons Landon and Owen; Siblings Marge Grossmann, and Robert Harmon, close nephew Terry (Theresa) Grossmann and many other nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Billie D. Harmon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pat's name to the . Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00AM with funeral services following at 11:00AM, at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens.