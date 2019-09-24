Services
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
(219) 279-2123
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas


1946 - 2019
Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas Obituary
Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas

Monticello - Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas, 73, of Monticello, formerly of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019 at IU Health White Memorial Hospital of Monticello.

Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 (Noon) Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Interment to follow in Wolcott Cemetery.

Please view the full obituary at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
