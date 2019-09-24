|
|
Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas
Monticello - Patricia J. "Pat" Thomas, 73, of Monticello, formerly of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019 at IU Health White Memorial Hospital of Monticello.
Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 (Noon) Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Interment to follow in Wolcott Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019