1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lafayette - Patricia Jean Terrell Wallace, 92, passed away at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1926 in Danville, IN to Noble and Harriett Smith Terrell. She married Roy H. Wallace in 1948, and he passed away in 1992. A former resident of Chalmers, she taught at Chalmers, Wolcott, and Tri-County. She concluded her teaching career as the librarian at the State Penitentiary at Putnamville, IN. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Wallace, of Lexington, Kentucky, and a son, Bruce (Carol) Wallace of Lafayette. She had 2 grandchildren, Whitney Carlton (Chad) of Morristown and Tyler Wallace of Lafayette. She is survived by 4 great-granddaughters: Baylee, Maycee, and Payslee Carlton, and Rayven Wallace. She is also survived by one sister, Shirley Casady of Speedway, and 2 brothers, Mike Terrell of Traverse City, Michigan and Tom (Linda) Terrell of Monticello, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family is planning a memorial service at Stilesville later in the summer. Arrangements are being handled by Bousley Funeral Home, Coatesville. www.bousleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 24, 2019
