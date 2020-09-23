Patricia L. Rooze
West Lafayette - Patricia L. Rooze, 82
Patricia L."Pat" Rooze, 82, of West Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born June 10, 1938, in Lafayette, to the late Edward and Marie Kluth Meyers.
Patricia graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School Class of 1956.
On November 22, 1958, she married Gene L. Rooze in St James Lutheran Church and he survives.
Pat was a real estate broker and drove a school bus for over 30 years for the Benton Community School Corp. Pat spent many evenings driving the team or fan busses for Benton Central sporting events.
Patricia enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre, camping with family and the grandkids school activities and sporting events. She truly will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are husband, Gene Rooze of West Lafayette, IN, son, Greg G. (Cindi) Rooze, son, Gary M. Rooze, granddaughter, Brittany M. Rooze, grandson, Brandon G. Rooze, grandson, Court A. (Brooke) Rooze, great granddaughter, Brielle Rooze who was beyond special to her.
Graveside service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette, Pastor David Doane officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com