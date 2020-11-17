Patricia Lee Davis (Patty) Broshears
Patricia Lee Davis (Patty) Broshears, formerly of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Greenwood. Born October 7, 1927 in Lafayette, she was the only child of Lucille and Roy Davis. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1945 and Indiana University in 1949. She met her husband, Bill, while at IU and they married on June 10, 1951. She went on to get her Masters Degree in teaching from Indiana State University. Pat and Bill moved to Crawfordsville in 1956 and spent their married life, there raising their 2 children.
Prior to her move to Greenwood, Pat was member of the First United Methodist Church where she volunteered at the WesleyThrift Shop for over 50 years and served on the Board of Directors. She was a proud member of the Dorothy Q Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution where she also served on the Board of Directors. She was a member of the Crawfordsville Country Club and involved with many other organizations in Crawfordsville, including Delta Theta Tau Sorority. In her time with Delta Theta Tau, she was affectionately known as the "Nut Chairman". Nut sales in the fall was one of their primary fundraisers.
Pat is survived by her son, Dave (Cindy) Broshears of Trafalgar and daughter, Betsy Swisher of Indianapolis. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Chris (Danielle) Broshears, Addie (Jimmy) Angelov, and Ryan (Sam) Hoagland. She had 6 great granddaughters. Her husband preceded her in death.
A memorial service will held at the First United Methodist Church, 212 E. Wabash Ave, Crawfordsville, IN on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery North. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation prior to the service. Everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In these uncertain times, the family certainly understands if people are unable, or uncomfortable, attending. Please just keep her in your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Elston Memorial Foundation, 400 E. Wabash St., Crawfordsville, or The Wesley Thrift Shop, 315 W. Wabash St., Crawfordsville.
