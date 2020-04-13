|
Patricia "Pat" Lou Marschand
Indianapolis - Patricia "Pat" Lou Marschand, 77, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 in the St. Vincent Heart Center.
She was born on May 12, 1942 in Peru, Indiana to the late Carl Marschand and Mary Oakes Bugher.
Pat graduated from Galveston High School in 1960.
She worked as an editor for the American Legion Magazine for 15 years before retiring. Pat had previously worked as a Court Reporter for Superior Court 2 and as a Radio Dispatcher for the Lafayette Police Department.
She was a great supporter of animal rescue and involved with the Misty Eyes Animal Center of Central Indiana.
Pat enjoyed gardening, reading books, watching movies, and welcoming her new neighbors. She was loved by her neighbors who referred to her as Miss Pat.
Surviving are her children, Diana Couk May of West Lafayette and Anthony (Vicki) Couk of West Lafayette; her siblings, Janet Marschand, Virginia Marschand, William Marschand, and David Bugher; and her grandchildren, Taylor Clark and Loren Clark.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Misty Eyes Animal Center (PO Box 1202, Brownsburg, IN 46112 or www.mistyeyes.org) in loving memory of Pat.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020