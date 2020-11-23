Patricia "Pat" Lough



Patricia "Pat" Lough, 84, of Darlington, Ind. passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind. on Nov. 21, 2020. Born on Jan. 23, 1936 in Lafayette, Ind., Pat was the eldest of twelve children of Paul and Velera (Krapff) Cain. Pat spent her childhood in Round Grove, Ind. Her sophomore year in high school, her family moved to Darlington, Ind. where she graduated with the Class of 1954 and met the love of her life, Stanley Lough. Pat further continued her education at Purdue University.



On Feb. 1, 1956, Pat and Stan were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lafayette, Ind. Together they built a life rooted in faith, love, and hard work. Her early days were spent busy on the farm. From delivering meals to the field and driving tractors to caring for their five children, Pat was rarely idol. Taught by her Grandmother Cate Cain to sew, Pat was a talented seamstress. On family vacations, they could often be seen in coordinating, hand-made outfits. Being a 10 year 4-H member, Pat passed along her knowledge and love of sewing to her own daughters and then to her granddaughters.



Pat and Stan enjoyed camping and vacationing with their family. They travelled extensively all over the world, including Europe, Africa, Hawaii, and on multiple destination cruises. Beginning in the 1970's, they began vacationing in Florida during the winter. Their RV travels took them throughout the United States. However, the summers were spent surrounded by their multi-generational family at their favorite camping location, lovingly nicknamed, "Thunder Pit."



Pat was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Crawfordsville, Ind. She enjoyed caring for her vast flower beds and the butterflies that frequented them. Pat loved Dolly Parton music and dancing with her life-long love, Stan.



The steadfast matriarch of her extensive family, Pat will be dearly missed by all of those that knew and loved her, including, her husband, Stan Lough of Darlington, Ind.; her children, Catherine Lough of Darlington, Ind., Jeff (Beth) Lough of Darlington, Ind., Marcia (Doug) Nagel of Rensselaer, Ind., Greg (Jayne) Lough of Darlington, Ind. and Diane (Mark) Wilson of Crawfordsville, Ind.; her grandchildren, Marie (James) Oliver, Kyle (Heather) Nagel, Joel (Jamie) Nagel, Megan (Jordan) Bolgren, Holliston (Mat) Huhn, Alex (Jessica) Lough, Jacob Wilson, Olivia (Jared) Brown, Clinton (Erica Metzinger) Wilson, Graham (Channing) Lough, and Grace Lough; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Caleb, Trinity, Veronica, Skyler, Grayson, Everett, Calvin, Levi, Harrison and Truett. Also surviving are her siblings, Tom (Betty)Cain, Larry (Joy) Cain, Judy (Don) Mullen, Jerry (Sydney) Cain, Dan (Sharol) Cain, Kenny (Marlene) Cain, Mary Weliver, Terry (Amy) Cain, Candy Adams, Debra (Dan) Gluesenkamp, Jack (Karen) Cain and her in-laws, Audary Dixon and Sharon Lough. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, a great-grandson, Lincoln Nagel, her brother-in-law, Bob Weliver, and Stan's three sisters and four brothers.



A Family funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EST with Rev. Eric Nagel officiating. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. For those unable to attend, Mass will be streamed at Youtube, St. Bernard's Homily, and TV Ministry. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darlington Library and/or St. Bernard Catholic Church in Crawfordsville, Ind.









