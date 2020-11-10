Patricia "Pat" Louise Burris
Patricia "Pat" Louise (Stetler) Burris, 79, died at 12:26 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Williamsport.
Pat was born at home in Attica on September 24, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Dewey Ellsworth & Ethel Ona (Ross) Stetler. She grew up in Fountain and Warren Counties and attended Kingman High School.
Pat had worked at RMC in Attica, Warren Graphics in Williamsport and most recently at McDonalds in Attica. She was a fan of working puzzle books, sewing and bowling. She loved spending time with her grandkids and attending their activities.
Pat married David E. Burris on February 3, 1962 in Attica. He survives along with her three children, Ed (Kim) Burris, Mikki (Kirt) Hubbard & Kevin (Trinella) Burris, all of Attica; five grandchildren, Cody (Ashby) Reifel, Chelsea (Justin) Batts, Katie, Alexis & David Burris; a great-granddaughter, Braelyn Reifel; a brother, Rev. Monte Stetler, Columbus; and two sisters, Marjorie Poe & Emma Highlander, both of Frankfort. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Kenneth & James Stetler; and five sisters, Waneta Stetler, Mary Kerns, Frances Ann Stetler, Dorothy Tharp & Naomi Marck.
Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Thursday, November 12 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services at the funeral home on Friday at 1:00 p.m with Rev. Monte Stetler officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. We request that everyone in attendance wears a mask. Contributions may be made to Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter, Attica. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com