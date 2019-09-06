|
Patricia Lynn Rogers
- - On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, Patricia Lynn Rogers, daughter to Joseph and Sarah Rogers, passed away due to cancer at the age of 20. She graduated from William Henry Harrison High School in 2018 while fighting cancer for over nine years of her life. She is survived by her four older siblings, Jonathan, Cynthia, Glenn, and Virginia. Funeral arrangements have not been determined. Condolences may be sent to 2204 N 950 E, Lafayette, Indiana, 47905. At the request of the deceased, all donations should be sent to any "no-kill" animal shelter.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019