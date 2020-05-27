|
Patricia M. (Caster) Mullins
Monticello - Patricia M. (Caster) Mullins, 87, of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at White Oak Health Campus. Patricia was born on January 2, 1933 in Lafayette. She was raised by Leonard T. and Evon Gerkin. Patricia was a Supervisor at Pillsbury for ten years. Patricia loved to gamble, especially the slots and cards. She enjoyed spending time with family, Christmas was extra special to her. Patricia loved her cat Panda, and collected lighters.
Surviving are five children James Mullins of California, Pamela (Stanley) Mullens of Lebanon, Thomas Anderson of Michigan City, Connie (Larry) Cates of Chalmers, and Darryl (Jamie) Anderson of Florida, and her partner, Kenneth Paul Smith. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by five sisters, Helen Williams, Mary Margaret Shoemaker, Carol Ross, Nancy Holclow, and Dorothy Petro, two brothers, Donald Caster and Bobby Caster, her ex-husband, Don R. Anderson, and two grandsons.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with one hour visitation prior to the service at Simplicity Funeral Care. Memorial contributions may be made to Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
