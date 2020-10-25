1/1
Patricia Marlene Batta
Patricia Marlene Batta

Lafayette - Patricia Marlene Batta, 84 of Lafayette passed away at 11:02 am Wednesday October 21,2020 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. Marlene was born August 20,1936 in Monticello, to the late Harold Robert and Dollie Vera Johnson Marlow. On October 1,1955 at Battle Ground she married Carl F. Batta and he preceded her in death on November 28,2009.

Marlene was the head cook at West Lafayette High School prior to her retirement. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where she was also a member of the senior citizens club. Marlene was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and a member of Red Hats. She loved reading, quilting, bingo, music, playing euchre and especially loved her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children Diane (Bob Chaney) Foster of St. Augustine, FL, Susan (Robert Wood) Loman of Lafayette, Bob (Jennie) Batta of Monticello, Connie Holifield of Lafayette, Lisa (Andy) Geheb of Lafayette, a sister Terry Marlow Loro of Lafayette, her grandchildren Rob (Roz) Batta, Heather Garis, Brandy Mason, Joshua (Jessica) Loman, Adam Loman, Ashley Geheb, Dusty Geheb, Megan (Justin) Kirts, and Tommy Holifield and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters.

Funeral services will be at 11 am Friday October 30,2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park with Pastor Bill Mickler officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 pm on Thursday October 29 at Rest Haven. The family requests memorials in Marlene's memory to St Judes, her favorite charity, envelopes available.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services of West Lafayette is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
