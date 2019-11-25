|
Patricia "Patti" Robertson
Lafayette - Patricia "Patti" Robertson, 68, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born January 18, 1951, to the late James R. Pierce Sr. and Patsy Jean (Cole).
Patti married John H. Robertson in 1969 in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2018. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Patti is survived by her children: Wendy (Lee) Walker of West Lafayette and Shawn (Debby) Robertson of Lafayette. She is also survived by her grandkids and several great-grandchildren. Brother James R. (DeeDee) Pierce Jr. and sister Shari (Greg) McCall.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson and one great-grandson.
No services are planned at this time.
In Lieu of Flowers please send donations in honor of Patti to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019