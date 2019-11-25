Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patti" Robertson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Patti" Robertson Obituary
Patricia "Patti" Robertson

Lafayette - Patricia "Patti" Robertson, 68, of Lafayette, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born January 18, 1951, to the late James R. Pierce Sr. and Patsy Jean (Cole).

Patti married John H. Robertson in 1969 in Lafayette and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2018. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

Patti is survived by her children: Wendy (Lee) Walker of West Lafayette and Shawn (Debby) Robertson of Lafayette. She is also survived by her grandkids and several great-grandchildren. Brother James R. (DeeDee) Pierce Jr. and sister Shari (Greg) McCall.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson and one great-grandson.

No services are planned at this time.

In Lieu of Flowers please send donations in honor of Patti to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now