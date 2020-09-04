1/1
Patricia Ryan
West Lafayette - Patricia Alice Ryan, 91, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away peacefully at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, in Monticello, IN Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

She was born May 20, 1929 in Audlem, Cheshire, England to the late Alfred and Mary Alice (Jackson) Povall. Patricia was a 1943 graduate of Chelsford Business School in Manchester, England. She worked as a secretary for Brookfield Aitchison and Company in Manchester. On May 4, 1946 she married Thomas Matthew Ryan in Manchester. Shortly after their marriage, Patricia came to the United States along with other military brides. Thomas soon joined her and they resided in Bloomington, IL, later moving to Lafayette, IN. After moving to Lafayette, Patricia worked in the accounting office at St. Elizabeth Hospital and then at Purdue University. After retirement, she worked at Wabash Center. Patricia enjoyed knitting, painting, quilting, social engagement, traveling and spending time with her loving family. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Barbara M. Carnahan, and her sister Betty Barber. Surviving are her daughter Sheila Ryan of Monon, IN; sons Michael (Sue) of Monticello, IN; Thomas Ryan (Beckie Butler) of Lafayette, IN; son-in-law Thomas Carnahan of West Lafayette, IN; and her sister Sheila Kimmey of Morton, IL. Patricia is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services and interment will be held on Friday September 11th at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia's name in support of Wabash Center in Lafayette, IN. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippinsteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
