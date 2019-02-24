|
Patricia (Pat) Scott
Lafayette - Patricia (Pat) Scott passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home in Lafayette.
Pat was born in Kewanna, Indiana on September 30, 1932 to Ralph and Wilda Denyes of South Bend, Indiana. She attended school in South Bend, where she graduated from John Adams High School in 1950.
In June of 1952 she married Harold (Bud) Scott of Plymouth, Indiana. She is survived by 3 children, Jerry Scott (with his wife Elaine) of Lafayette, Debra Garvin (with her husband Jim) of Geneseo, Illinois, and Tom Scott (with his wife Elizabeth) of Prosper, Texas. Also surviving are six grandchildren and five great grandchildren, along with a sister in-law Sandy Geist of Plymouth, Indiana, and brother in-law Tom Scott (and wife Pam) of Carmel, Indiana.
No services are scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or charitable donations we ask that you help someone in need, by helping with a bill, or lending a friendly ear to a person who needs some assistance.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 24, 2019