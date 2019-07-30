|
|
Patricia Smith
Lafayette - Patricia L. Smith, 91, passed away in Lafayette July 26.
You can honor her life by following her example: Her family, faith, home and traditions meant everything to her.
She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Adolph. They met at the Aca-Y-Alla roller rink, an encounter that led to 45 years of marriage, five children and 10 grandkids.
Pat Smith showed her love by providing the comforts of home. She covered just about every surface of the white house on Central Street with family pictures. In the backyard, she grew fresh vegetables.
She loved to cook a holiday feast, and the menu was always the same. She believed in what seems like a novelty these days: family-style meals, sitting down at the kitchen table, passing food around and conversing long after everyone had their share of her renowned pecan pie and homemade fudge.
At that kitchen table, the center of the home, she often had a treat ready (frozen custard nut bars and O'Rear's cookies were her favorites) and a piece of helpful advice for her kids and grandkids.
If she knew you liked to read, you probably got a recommended book from her in the mail.
For herself, she had little interest in material things. A longtime parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church, she faithfully prayed the rosary and had about 20 in her collection.
She also was a loyal subscriber to Reader's Digest and the Lafayette Journal & Courier, keeping up with politics and Purdue sports. She enjoyed hosting card parties with her Spitznagle siblings and listening to country music legends, Lawrence Welk and polka.
But she took the greatest pride in her family. Determined their children would receive a Catholic education, her husband worked two jobs, and she contributed to their schooling by ironing clothes for customers who showed up to her front door.
She studiously kept track of their extracurriculars, accomplishments, graduations and anniversaries. And in the summer, she took her kids and grandkids to swimming lessons at Columbian Park and visits to Kings Island.
But most of all, she helped her loved ones make it in life, teaching them the values of working hard with no complaints.
She learned that from her late parents, Edward and Katherine Spitznagle, who ran a farm off Indiana State Road 26 and tended to corn and soybeans, horses, pigs and cows. Her mother was in charge of the hen hose and sold eggs to help support 16 children. Pat had seven brothers and eight sisters: Leonard, Bernard, William, Daniel, Francis, Earl, Merlin, Marjorie, Ann, Katherine, Shirley, Dorothy, Gertrude, Mary and Arlene. The siblings would dress up in homemade costumes for Halloween square dances at the farm and stayed close over the years through family reunions.
Pat was a 1945 graduate of Monitor High School, where she played the violin and developed beautiful penmanship.
Her husband preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1994. Surviving are five children: Barbara, Edward (Sue), Linda (Mark), Gerald (Kathy) and Roger. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Casey (Beth), Leighane, Christy (Bryan), Shaun (April), Brett (Allison), Jake, Katlyn, Lauren, Clair and Jaxon; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 5pm - 8pm Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Daniel Shine officiating. Rite of Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Central Indiana chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.nami-wci.org. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 30, 2019