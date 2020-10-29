Patrick E. Bath



Patrick E. Bath passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2020. He was born February 17, 1939 in Danville, Illinois, to Earl and Elizabeth "Betty" (Scott) Bath.



Pat was part of the first graduating class of Central Catholic High School in 1958. He served in the US Army from 1961 to 1963, and a reservist until 1967.



Pat had a big year in 1965: He married is beautiful wife Henrietta; started a new job at Rea Management Wire (at which he worked until his retirement in 2001); built a new home; bought a new car and had a new daughter, Ann Marie! Phew!



Autumn was Pat's favorite season for many reasons. One of which was the Feast of Hunter's Moon, which brought family and friends together for many years with parking cars and the feast of good food. He loved to have parties and entertain! Several couples would go to the Milwaukee Formula One race and Wisconsin State Fair, for dining, dancing and oh yes, the races! Some of Pat's other passions included dining out (he was a definite Foodie), bonfires and mowing the lawn. He was also a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.



Pat will be greatly missed by all those who were lucky enough to have been touched by his kindness. You were and always will be so loved.



Pat is survived and greatly missed by the love of his life, his wife Henrietta; daughter Ann Marie Thomas of Baldwin, MI, and brother George E. Bath of Lafayette, IN. He was the lucky grandfather of Blake (Paris) Thomas of Baldwin; Branden (Jennifer) Thomas of Bitely, MI and Brendan Thomas of Grand Blanc, MI, who all miss him very much. Pat was also the great grandfather of Lukas, Zayden, Waylon, Bryton, Regan, Makenna, Candice and Phillip; and great great grandfather to Aliyah and Lydia; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Patrick E. Bath II; son in law Rick Thomas and twin sister Patricia Ann Witt.



A Celebration of Life will be held at McGraw's Restaurant from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, November 2, 2020, located at 2707 S. River Rd, Lafayette, IN 47906



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Pat's name, be made to Spectrum Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503



Pat's family would like to extend a heartfelt than you to the following wonderful people at Spectrum Health Ludington and Butterworth campuses; Spectrum Health Hospice and the VA of Traverse City.









