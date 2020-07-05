1/1
Patrick J. Fidler
1971 - 2020
Patrick J. Fidler

West Lafayette - Patrick J. Fidler, 49, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. He was born April 14, 1971, in Millington, TN, to Walter and Sally (Coddington) Fidler of West Point.

Pat graduated from McCutcheon High School in 1991 and received Bachelor's degrees in History and Anthropology from Purdue University. On October 19, 2002, he married April Jasinski in Lafayette and she survives.

Patrick worked at SIA for the past 5 years. He had previousley worked at Pudue University, Case New Holland and Gander Mountain.

Surviving along with his wife are his children Addison C., Darby Q. and Jackson B. Fidler all of West Lafayette. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother Ryan M Fidler.

A celebration of Patrick's life will be from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, July 11th at Happy Hollow Park, Shelter House 4. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Patrick's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Happy Hollow Park, Shelter House 4
